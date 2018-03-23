Nigeria: Abducted Octogenarian Regains Freedom in Katsina

Katsina — An 82-year-old woman, Mrs. Hassana Mamman, who was kidnapped last week in Katsina State, has regained her freedom. Mrs. Hassana, popularly known as Hajiya Diya, is mother to business mogul and owner of Shema Petroleum Limited.

She was abducted last week Thursday at her residence in Bayan area, Dutsinma local council at about 1:30a.m. with the kidnappers demanding N200 million for her release.

One of her neighbours, Usman Barkiya, who tried to help her escape from her abductors, was shot twice. He is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Confirming her release, police spokesman in the state, DSP Gambo Isah, said police was working round the clock to arrest those behind the kidnap. Isah also said the police was working on a lead but did not say if the kidnappers were paid ransom.

Meanwhile, 16 herdsmen who were suspected of kidnapping officials of the West African Examinations Council in Kishi area of Oyo State have been arrested by the state police command.

The suspects, who were nabbed by the police who worked with local vigilance group, were allegedly recruited from Zamfara State by a kingpin who is also from Zamfara. He is still being wanted by the police after he escaped arrest, it was gathered.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Odude, said the gang kidnapped many people and killed some of them, with huge ransom collected before they released some of their victims.

He said: "A deadly daredevil murderous itinerant armed robbery and kidnap gang had been terrorising the peaceful town of Kishi, Igboho and Igbeti in Oyo State, killing innocent victims after dispossessing them of their valuables.