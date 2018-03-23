Nigeria: Vacancy Exists in Aso Rock in 2019, Says Presidential Aspirant

Abuja — One of the aspirants set to contest for presidency of the country in 2019 on the platform of Kowa Party, Dr Sina Fagbenro-Byron, has said the presidency will be up for grabs by the best candidate in the 2019.

He said in 2019, Nigerians would be expected to elect a new set of leaders that will best drive the cause of development and ensure the turn-around of the economy.

While unveiling his plans to vie for presidency in 2019, the lawyer-turned politician lamented that the bane of governance in the country is the politics of divide and rule, as inherited from the colonialists.

According to Byron, the country found itself in the present precarious situation due the indulgence in the politics of patronage and god-fatherism, adding that the leaders have enthroned the politics of exclusion where the poor, women and youths are main victims.

"I am a witness to the development slide in Nigeria and how our 'old school' politics and leadership style are leading us into perdition," he said.

On how he hopes to change the trend of things if he is letter into office, Byron said: "Given the chance, I can assure you that premium will be placed on the value of Nigerians' lives. As value for the life is value for country! This country is big enough and well-endowed to adequately take care of our needs and establish for posterity a free, just and prosperous society.

"I am an investor in people, and I believe with inspiring leadership, our country can be truly great. My personal leadership style is of dignified inclusion believing firmly that the expectations of the poor shall not perish forever."

Speaking on the ongoing political realignment, the presidential aspirant said the much talked about third force and popular coalitions being formed will most likely buy into one of the existing political parties that provides the best material for presidency.

While defending his decision to run for presidency against existing zoning pattern, Byron described such arrangement as inimical to progress and good governance.

He said: "Zoning is alien to our constitution. The issue of zoning arrangement is for the political expediency of a particular political party. If you are an industrialist and you establish a company today, you are going hire the best and not an inefficient stuff based on where he comes from."

On the anti-corruption war, he said the President Goodluck Jonathan administration must be given kudos for initiating the BVN and setting the tone for the implementation of the TSA. He added that the culture of lack of accountability which came from the impunity inherited from the military days has to be gradually tackled.

The presidential aspirant said key to probity and sound fiscal responsibility is to ensure strict adherence to public procurement policy.

On insecurity and the elimination of insurgency, he said there is the need to rejig the country's security architecture and ensure proper coordination among the security agencies.

The aspirant stated that it is regrettable the after Nigerians have made their preference for restructuring known, they now have a president who does not support that position to be elected in 2019.