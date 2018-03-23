Nigeria: Ajibola, Trust Ex-Md/Co-Founder Gets Award

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Trust Media Limited, publisher of Trust newspapers, yesterday honoured some pioneer directors, staff of the company and partners.

Among them, a co-founder and pioneer General Manager and Managing Director, Mr. Isiaq Ajibola, received an award for excellence. He served the company as General Manager and Managing Director at different times, for 18 years.

Ajibola, who is currently the Chairman/CEO of CBD Media Edge Communications Limited, is also the author of Journalism and Business: My Odyssey, an autobiography of his times at Trust and how the company became a media success story.