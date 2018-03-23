Nigeria: African Fashion Awards Hold May 25-27 in Lagos

Preparations for Fashions Finest Africa, Epic Show is reaching conclusion stages. Aside from the runway show, exhibitions and conference, the organising team will also hold the first all fashion awards in Nigeria.

The essence of the awards is to celebrate those who have made a mark in the industry.

Nominations for the award, which started on January 26, end March 26, 2018.

The window for nominations is still open for lovers of fashion to visit http://www.fashionsfinestafrica.com/awards/ to nominate those they deem fit.

The Epic Show would be a three-day event running from May 25 to 27, 2018. It is going to be three days of nonstop fashion with a lot of activities for those in the industry to take part in.

The event will open with a conference attracting those who matter in the industry. They will be involved in the panel sessions, later in the day; the prestigious Fashions Finest Awards will hold.

The awards are in different categories.

According to a statement from organisers, "We will also play hosts to exhibitors and our marketplace vendors giving the opportunity to fashion lovers to shop. The fashion show will continue Saturday and Sunday featuring student designers, new and emerging designers and established designers out of Africa."

The show holds at The Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.