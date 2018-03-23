23 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Land Reform - Restitution Finally On the Cards for Tshwane Community of Rama

On Tuesday, among other developments, the Portfolio Committee for Rural Development and Land Reform got a detailed update into one of land reform's less widely reported embarrassments: the tiny, embattled piece of Rama land, north of Tshwane. It was handed back to the people of Madidi in 2002, only to end up facing investigations by the Hawks amongst allegations of corruption, fraud and murder. Now the question is what will be done to right the wrongs done to the people of Madidi, the intended beneficiaries. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

It will be a long road to restitution for the residents of Rama, a tiny area near GaRankuwa, which has finally successfully been placed under administration after facing a series of battles since 2002.

Rama has greater significance in the land debate than it might initially be given credit for. In a presentation to the Portfolio Committee for Rural Development and Land Reform, it raised some critical questions: where gaps in legislation allow for abuse; how land reform can be better managed; and who should be held accountable for the suffering of the people of Madidi.

Rama's struggles have primarily been related to its Communal Property Association (CPA), which some...

