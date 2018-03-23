23 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Morkel Joins '300 Club' At Newlands

Tagged:

Related Topics

Morne Morkel was the man of the moment at Newlands on Friday as he became just the fifth South African in history to take 300 Test wickets.

LIVE: SA v Australia - Third Test, Day 2

Recalled to the side for the third Test against Australia, it took the 33-year-old just 7.3 overs to take the three wickets he needed in Australia's first innings to reach the milestone.

Morkel joins Shaun Pollock (421), Dale Steyn (419), Makhaya Ntini (390) and Allan Donald (330) in South Africa's '300 club'.

The man who became unlucky number 300 was Shaun Marsh when he was caught behind by Quinton de Kock for 26.

Before that, Morkel had struck with just his third ball of the match when he had Usman Khawaja caught by Kagiso Rabada on the fine leg fence.

Number 299 was the prized scalp of Australian captain Steve Smith, who pushed at one just short of a length to be snapped up by Dean Elgar at gully.

Morkel was swamped by his team-mates when he got to 300 as Newlands rose to its feet.

The lanky quick has announced that he will be retiring from international cricket at the end of the series, meaning that the fourth Test at the Wanderers would be his final match in Proteas colours if selected.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Gupta-Linked Firm Wanted U.S.$423 Million Local Content Exemption

China South Rail (CSR), the company that allegedly paid R5bn in bribes to the Guptas, has asked the South African… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.