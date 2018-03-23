Zimbabwe: All Set for 7Arts Gospel Concert

All is set for a gospel event dubbed "Jesus of Nazareth Concert" at 7Arts Theatre, Harare.

The concert, which is being hosted by Living Word Deliverance Choir, will see gospel musicians such as award-winning Janet Manyowa, Pastor G, Ano-Joy, Sharon Manyika-Machingura, Martha Mangisi, Udzo Paradza and Vimba Mazendame among others performing.

The host choir will also perform some of the crowd's favourite songs such as, "Wakunda", "Usatya", "Ndaremerwa" and "Zvishamiso" from their latest album, "Jesus of Nazareth".

The LDC Choir is an interdenominational gospel choir founded in 2012 by Apostle Samuel Tapiwa Manyika of the Living Word Churches International.

In an interview, concert organiser Sharon Manyika-Machingura, said all is set for the event.

"We are ready for the show and tickets are already selling at designated points. Our choir is known for its unique African classical sound and famous for its thematic and anointed musical performances. The musicians have already done the rehearsal and can't wait for the show to kick off," she said.

"It is a musical concert depicting the victorious life of Jesus Christ from his birth, death and resurrection.

"We are also going to shoot a live music DVD project featuring various upcoming Zimbabwean gospel artists and South African musicians with each leading a few songs on the album."

Manyika said the DVD will be on the market soon.

The choir consist of 14 members with some coming from South Africa, Zambia and Malawi.