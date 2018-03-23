23 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban 4-Year-Old Boy Suspected of Setting House Fire

A four-month-old baby and his grandmother were treated for smoke inhalation, after a house was set alight, apparently by a 4-year-old boy, in Phoenix, north of Durban on Friday.

The fire also caused extensive damage to several flats in Everham Place in Westham, which had to be evacuated, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram said.

No one was injured.

Balram said the boy was apparently playing with matches in one of the bedrooms.

"At approximately 08:44, members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the home after receiving multiple calls from residents in the area reporting the fire. Upon arrival, the upper level of the home was found engulfed in flames," he said.

Reaction officers also evacuated occupants from two flats which are attached to the burnt home "due to the flames and smoke spreading through the building", Balram said.

He said firemen had arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident.

Source: News24

South Africa

