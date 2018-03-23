South Africa: We Treat Death Far Too Glibly in Our Media

analysis

All the people I know who have lost a loved one know the feeling, something inside you dies also, and it never goes away but it gets better with time. Our media has much to answer for and certainly can ensure they cover death in a more compassionate manner.

Losing a loved one is a terrible thing. Just over a year ago my dad died. I joked with my two children it was because he had been to the dentist that morning - but I realised that might not make them inclined to go to the dentist - but I struggled to deal with the real cause of death which was a massive bleed in his brain.

Thing is, I recall everything about that time, where I was going, what the weather was like, details are so clear and vivid it is like it was yesterday. No, I find these days I can often barely remember what I did yesterday. To be more accurate, the details are so clear, the pain so present it was like it was just a few hours ago. In fact, we were lucky. Death invariably visits us all and as these things go it was...