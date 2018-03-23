Zimbabwe: Can Mnangagwa Break With the Past?

opinion

Can Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa pull off a complete break with the past? At least economic policy terms? With the end of a 37-year reign, the opportunity for change is undeniably there. By SIMON GRAY.

As Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa was ushered into power in November he clearly called for new investment in "building a free and transparent economy". Followed closely by an affirmation that "All foreign investment is safe".

These few words point to the new president's conviction that economic growth is the number one priority. And, for it to happen the specter of expropriation and indigenisation that has plagued a post-independent Zimbabwe must be put to rest. Or, at the very least, have rationality that defies the prevailing chaos of corruption.

Can Mr Mnangagwa pull off a complete break with the past? At least in economic policy terms.

With the end of a 37-year reign, the opportunity for change is undeniably there.

The new president is in an unenviable position though. Expectations for change are high but an array of economic mismanagement needs to be addressed immediately as a prerequisite for any new investment. Much of the action to stabilize the economy will be painful to the very Zimbabweans...