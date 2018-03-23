23 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Elgar Bats His Way Into Record Books

Proteas opener Dean Elgar has batted his way into Test cricket's record books in the third Test against Australia at Newlands in Cape Town.

Elgar equalled the record of legendary West Indian Desmond Haynes for carrying his bat on three occasions in Test cricket.

Elgar finished on 141 not out off 284 balls and spent seven hours and 14 minutes in keeping Australia's attack at bay in South Africa's first innings of 311 all out.

The most recent occasion of Elgar carrying his bat was in the recently concluded Indian Test series, when, in a losing cause at the Wanderers, his undefeated 86 was one of the most courageous Test knocks played in recent memory, particularly considering the rightful criticism of the pitch prepared.

The first instance of Elgar carrying his bat took place back in 2015 in another losing cause, when he did so in a knock of 118 not out in South Africa's first innings of 214 against England in Durban.

Elgar broke out of a tie with several legends of the game, including Len Hutton, Bill Lawry, Glenn Turner and Bill Woodfull, to sit alongside Haynes as one of the true opening greats of modern times.

