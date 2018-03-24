A century by Rassie van der Dussen put the Highveld Lions in a stronger position than the Cape Cobras after the third day of their Sunfoil Series encounter at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

The right-hander struck 122 (234 balls, 21 fours) to complete his 14th career century as the hosts posted 325 all out in reply to the visitors' 217 the previous day - a lead of 108.

The Cobras then reached the close on 106 for one, still trailing by two runs, heading into the final day of what has essentially become a three-day encounter after day one was washed out by the rain.

The Lions resumed on 117 for two at the start with Omphile Ramela moving from his overnight 58 to 73 (141 balls, 13 fours) before he became one of five victims for Lizaad Williams, who ended with figures of five for 70, his seventh career five-for.

The Cape side then lost Pieter Malan (5) cheaply to land into some early trouble on 16 for one.

But an unbroken 90-run second wicket stand between Andrew Puttick (42) and Zubayr Hamza (46) helped their side recover and ensure they still stood a chance of fighting on into the final day.

The second-placed Cobras were one of five sides to enter the final round of the 2017/18 season still in with a chance of winning the title.

