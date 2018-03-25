Zimbabwe: Chihora's Latest Album Gets Thumbs-Up

Rising Gweru gospel musician Tinomutenda Chihora seems to have struck the right chord with the release of his latest album titled Zvinogozha which is doing well on the market.

The Mberengwa-born musician, who is also a music teacher in Gweru, told The Standard Style that the album was loaded with hard-hitting lyrics, which defined his artistic prowess and his love for originality.

"I have tried to use my natural voice which is well placed on optimum pitch to drive home messages which are full of sense, compassion, as well as divine inspiration," he said.

"The instrumentation is a perfect accompaniment of my lyrical compositions to the extent that the listener might think the songs were originally there from creation, but just needed a medium in the form of Tinomutenda to come to existence."

The album -- which was released recently and contains songs such as Mweya Wechinono, Chidhuura, Chiratidzo and the title track Zvinogozha -- has won the hearts of many, thanks to the artiste's innovation and creativity.

"The album is receiving a fair share of airplay on national radio stations and on our own Gweru radio station 98.4 FM where it is one of the most requested albums," he said.

"The track Mweya Wechinono has already gone viral on social media, a sign that it is touching a number of souls across across the population divide."

Produced by top producer Lyton Ngolomi, the album opens with Zvinogozha which warns against procrastination when it comes to serving the Lord.

"It is so much to the point that it appeals to the listener right to the bone marrow. Most of us start looking for God's hand when it is too late, a habit that spells doom for life after death," he said.

Popularly known in music circles as The Adjudicator, Chihora said the song Mweya Wechinono was a perfect prayer or mediation.

"The track Mweya Wechinono will never fail you. Right from the outset, the song sets its objectives smartly. Yes, it is a soul-searcher, as well as unfailing soul winner. In this song I pour my heart out on behalf of you and me," he said.

Chihora believes this is his best production. Gospel music diva Bethan Pasinawako Ngolomi provided the backing vocals on all songs.