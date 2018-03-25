25 March 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: INEC Orders Political Parties in Niger to Stop Campaigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has told all the registered political parties in Niger State to stop organising political campaigns, saying that doing so contravenes the electoral act 2010.

INEC said in a statement weekend that it had to remind the political parties of the regulation because its (Commission's) attention "has been drawn to the commencement of electioneering campaigns by political parties in breach of the electoral law".

In the last couple of weeks the two leading political parties in the state had held rallies in Minna, Agaie and Paiko with hundreds of their supporters in attendance.

The statement personally signed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner Professor Samuel Egwu said " the commission urges the political parties and apirants to stop forth with public campaigns as the Commission, adding that commission through the Department of Election and political Party Monitoring is tracking the illegal activities of partiesand candidates for appropriate sanctions "The Commission will further draw the attention of political parties and other stake holders to the fact that elections are rule based game and that strict compliance with the law is important in advancing and deepening Nigeria's electoral democracy".

Nigeria

Jubilations in Dapchi As Last Girl is Released

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris said the federal government has brokered an agreement for the release of… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.