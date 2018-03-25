Zimbabwe: Mugabe Tries Her Luck At Commercial Modelling

Masvingo model Blessing Mugabe is advancing her modelling career and recently she clinched a deal with a pest control company ahead of a roadshow scheduled for next month.

Mugabe appears on the adverts of the pest control firm in magazines, posters and billboards.

"I am now doing adverts as a commercial model for magazines, posters, billboards adverts and others. I am featuring on a commercial advert flyer for Masvingo Pest Control Centre who are preparing for a roadshow in April," Mugabe told The Standard Style.

"So, I am the face of the company's adverts and I am helping to publicise its products to the people of Masvingo."

Besides appearing on adverts and roadshows, Mugabe is exploring fashion shows.

"At the moment I am doing fashion shows in Harare and meeting new people who are opening more doors for my modelling career. I am also branding other people's products and I am in a group called Bleks Movement, which is about helping models to move up the ladder in their careers," Mugabe said.

Her career started when she was doing 'O' Levels.

"My modelling career started in 2011 when I was doing Form 3 at Victoria High School. That is the year I made my debut on the ramp, contesting in the Miss Masvingo pageant. I was voted among the top five and this motivated me to do modelling," she said.

When she is not on the ramp, Mugabe has other things to do.

"I enjoy reading, travelling and meeting new people. My sports are hockey and golf. I am also good at debate as well as acting," she said

"I am a hardworking, ambitious, responsible, intellectual and elegant young woman. I am also a dedicated and self-motivated individual who is creative and determined to stretch to greater heights."

The 22-year-old model has a message to aspiring models.

"Do not let what other people think or say overtake your dreams of pursuing modelling and probably the most important thing l have learnt so far is that life is short, there is more to life than money. We should live our lives while we still have the chance. So, to those who wish to join modelling, do not be scared to try, you never know where you will end up," she said.

Mugabe is studying towards a Bachelor of Education Degree Honours with Great Zimbabwe University in Masvingo.