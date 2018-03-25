Zimbabwe: Zhakata On Old School Project

FANS of Zimbabwe Original Rhythms of Africa (Zora) music throughout the country are having the opportunity to watch their legend Leonard Karikoga Zhakata turning back the hands of time by playing his old songs that bring back fond memories.

In recent shows in the country, Zhakata, has been mainly sampling his old hits that made him a household name much to the delight of his legions of fans.

At his recent shows at Matombo Night Club in Nyanga and Club Mandisa in Mutare last weekend, fans thronged the venues in their numbers to witness the celebrated Zhakata with his Zimbabwe All Stars group in action.

In Nyanga the gifted composer, with his smartly dressed dancers, went on stage at around 10pm. The venue was packed to the brim as he took fans down memory lane by performing old school hits that propelled him to dizzy heights.

Fans sang along and could not resist the excitement as they joined the Zora star on stage in solidarity with their hero.

In Mutare, Zhakata warmed the stage at a well-attended show with a mellow song Tasvika and from thereon the entertainment gear went into overdrive with hit after hit.

He belted old school songs like Makorokoto by the late Thomas Makion.

He dedicated the song Dzave Ndangariro to one of his best fans Innocent Machote, who passed on last year.

He brought the auditorium to its knees when he continued belting old songs, including Mugove, Hupenyu Mutoro and Unochemei, among others, as the dancers mesmerised the fans with their thrilling choreography.

The fans sang along on hits like Aita Chake, Mwenza, Yeukai and Handina Wangu.

Zhakata's manager, Ben Zhakata, said they were playing old hits as a way to recapture the old days.

"We want to bring back all those fond memories. This will also help our fans to know the background of their musician and we will be continuing with the shows throughout the country," he said.

"That does not mean that we will not play the new and forthcoming songs. We will be playing the new songs here and there."

Club Mandisa MD Boniface Nyamanhindi said: "There is no doubt that this was one of the most well-attended and greatest shows at this venue. I am very impressed by the good attendance. I will now have to constantly invite Zhakata to come and perform here. I have noticed that he has a good following."