25 March 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: LG Polls - Wike Says No Imposition of Candidates in PDP

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ernest Chinwoin Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that imposition of candidates would not be allowed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party heads for the Local Government Elections in June.

Addressing the expanded State Stakeholders Meeting of the PDP at the Government House Port Harcourt saturday, Wike said only popular candidates would emerge through the transparent PDPprimaries.

He said:"The imposition of candidates will not be allowed in the PDP. We will use the Local Government Elections to test the waters. Let people come out and vote, so that we know that we are doing well." He said no candidate would emerge through connections with party leaders, but through their links with the ordinary members of their respective constituencies.

Nigeria

Jubilations in Dapchi As Last Girl is Released

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris said the federal government has brokered an agreement for the release of… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.