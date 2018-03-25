Nigeria: LG Polls - Wike Says No Imposition of Candidates in PDP

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that imposition of candidates would not be allowed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party heads for the Local Government Elections in June.

Addressing the expanded State Stakeholders Meeting of the PDP at the Government House Port Harcourt saturday, Wike said only popular candidates would emerge through the transparent PDPprimaries.

He said:"The imposition of candidates will not be allowed in the PDP. We will use the Local Government Elections to test the waters. Let people come out and vote, so that we know that we are doing well." He said no candidate would emerge through connections with party leaders, but through their links with the ordinary members of their respective constituencies.