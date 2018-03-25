Nigeria: Kaduna Factional APC Chairman Reported Missing

The chairman of the Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Alhaji Danladi Wada has been reported missing, THISDAY has learnt.

Wada was said to have left his Angwan Rimi GRA resident, Kaduna saturday at about 5:30am for prayers in a nearby mosque and did not return.

The family is suspecting that Wada may have been abducted. One of his sons, Abdulmumuni Wada, who confirmed the incident on telephone, said since his father left home for the morning prayers and never returned home.

He said the family has been very apprehensive about his whereabouts as all efforts to trace his whereabouts had been unsuccessful. According to him, his father went to the mosque without his phones and that makes it very difficult to locate him.

Abdulmumuni said the APC factional chairman may have been abducted on his way home after the prayers, as those who were in the mosque confirmed that they saw him during the morning prayers.

He said initially the family had suspected that he may have been arrested by the DSS (Department of State Security), but the DSS reportedly told associates of the politician who visited their Kaduna office that he was not with them. Wada was the one who signed the statement announcing the relocation of the APC secretariat to No. 11A, Sambo road last month.

The secretariat was subsequently demolished by the Kaduna state government on the grounds that the conversion of a residential building to a party secretariat was a violation of land use laws.

The Kaduna state chapter of the APC has been engulfed in crisis pitching Governor Nasir El-Rufai against Senator Hunkuyi, Senator Shehu Sani and some politicians within the party.