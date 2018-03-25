25 March 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

East Africa: Kagame and Museveni Meet in Uganda

Rwandan President Paul Kagame arrived in Uganda Sunday for talks with his host Yoweri Museveni.

The talks have been high-anticipated considering the frosty relations between the two neighbours and members of the East African Community (EAC) in the recent past.

President Museveni last week called off his trip to the Rwandan capital, Kigali, where he was slated to attend the African Continental Free Trade Area Treaty (AfCTA).

Supporting dissidents

Uganda's Daily Monitor reported on Wednesday that the cancellation of the trip followed a disagreement between President Museveni's advance security team and the Rwandan security officials in Kigali.

Before that, President Kagame had skipped the East African Heads of State Summit held in Kampala on February 22 to raise funds for health and infrastructure developments.

The two governments have at different times accused each of other of supporting dissidents from the other country and espionage, among others.

In what has been referred to as the "Kisangani clashes" during the late 1990s, the armies of the two countries on a number of occasions clashed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which they had attacked claiming to be pursuing rebels.

