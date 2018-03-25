Uganda: P-Squares' Rudeboy to Perform At Ugandan Festival in Washington

Nigerian artiste, Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy of the now defunct P-Square is the latest artiste to join the star studded side confirmed to perform at the Uganda Festival in Washington DC.

The Festival also dubbed the summer's ultimate event is an annual event organized under the flagship of UNAA Causes, an association of Ugandans in North America. This year's festival will take place at Gaylord Harbor resort from August 31 to September 3, 2018.

Rudeboy was with his brother Peter Okoye in their P-Square band when they thrilled the crowd at the previous festival in Las Vegas. Now with a new song Fire Fire, Rudeboy is worth the festival that has already hired a litany of entertainers for the three nights, with one on a boat cruise.

Rudeboy took to his official social media platforms to confirm he will be performing at the festival.

- "rudeboypsquare#ustour2018🇺🇸.....August - September,this summer #washingtondccoming thru 👍🏽#firedepartment #kingrudy#rudicals #unaacauses cc @theugandafestival" he posted via Instagram.

Among other artistes to grace the festival are Ugandans; The 15-member Afrigo band, Jazz Maestro Isiah Katumwa, newly crowned male artiste of the year, David Lutalo and Lydia Jazmine.

Also expected on the stage are; Chris Evans, Fille Mutoni, Geo Steady and UK-based Ugandan artiste Ag3lina of the go down fame.

These will run on a three-day program that will be hosted by Ugandan big names including; NTV's Faridah Nakazibwe and Betinah Tianah, Sanyu FM's Crystal Newman, and KFM's Brian Mulondo.

The Uganda celebrity entourage will further be stretched when it comes to the fashion gala with Ugandan designed outfits expected to be showcased by the different beauty queens in East Africa under the stewardship of experienced fashionistas and designers led by; Arapapa's Santa Anzo, Anita Beryl and Fatuma Asha.