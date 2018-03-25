Nigeria: I'm Yet to Hear From My Daughter - Leah Sharibu's Father

The father of the Dapchi schoolgirl Leah Sharibu, said he has not seen or heard from her, following reports she had been released by Boko Haram insurgents.

The BBC Hausa Service said security forces confirmed to Nathan Sharibu that Leah was released and was on her way to Dapchi to meet with her parents on Saturday.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris also said in Maiduguri that Leah was to be released on Saturday.

But Nathan Sharibu told the BBC Hausa Service that Leah has not been handed over to him and what he had heard was upsetting him.

According to him, the government and security forces did not contact him to inform him about his daughter's condition.

"Nobody was contacting me, I did not talk to anyone, no one told me about the situation," he said.

He appealed to the Nigerian government to ensure that her daughter was released and allowed her to meet her "because this would only keep my mind at rest."

On Wednesday, 106 girls were released and one man was released, but Leah Sharibu was held back by the insurgents.

On Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari told the freed Dapchi girls that he was committed to get Leah Sharibu also freed.

On 19 February, the militants attacked Dapchi town and stole 110 of the girls.

At first, the Yobe state government said all the women had escaped, but subsequently dismissed the request and appealed to their parents.

President Buhari said the kidnap was as a major disaster in the country.