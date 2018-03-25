25 March 2018

Egypt: Presidential Election Marathon Takes Off Monday

The presidential election marathon starts on Monday 26/3/2018 for three days between incumbent President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Moussa Moustafa Moussa, the leader of Al Ghad Party.

Head of the National Election Authority (NEA) Lasheen Ibrahim urged all the Egyptians to practice their constitutional rights and participate in the presidential election scheduled for March 26-28.

Ibrahim said that it is time that the Egyptians can show to the whole world an image of their strife for democracy and the struggle against terrorism.

He further called on the Egyptian people to cast their ballots to choose a president of the country, describing the voting as a duty. He said the NEA has taken all necessary preparations for ensuring transparent elections.

