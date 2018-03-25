25 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five Injured During Flooding in Gauteng - Disaster Management

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five people were injured during heavy flooding across Gauteng last week, the provincial disaster management centre said on Sunday.

"There were minor injuries... Those people have recovered," said the centre's head Dr Elias Sithole.

He said repairs would begin in affected areas on Monday.

"Some of the areas where they have water damage, we are starting to repair damaged road and damaged infrastructure."

Among the damaged infrastructure were bridges. However, Sithole stressed that both these and most roads were usable and accessible now that the water had subsided.

The provincial Human Settlements Department will have to do assessments on some homes that were cracked in the floods before repairs can take place.

Two of the most heavily affected areas by Thursday and Friday's floods were Mamelodi Extension 11 and Shoshanguve in Tshwane.

All 150 people in Mamelodi who were left homeless have now returned to their homes, said Sithole.

He said disaster relief packs had been distributed to those in need.

On Saturday, the Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements MEC Dikgang Uhuru Moiloa, along with other government officials, visited affected communities.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ramaphosa to Look Into Report About Billions Spent On VIP Protection

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be looking at issues contained in an Institute of Race Relations (IRR) report, which… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.