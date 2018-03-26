25 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 104 #DapchiGirls Arrive Yobe to Reunite With Family

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Callistus Ewelike/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari, left, with the released Dapchi schoolgirls at a ceremony at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday March 23, 2018,
By Abdulkareem Haruna

The 104 Dapchi schoolgirls have arrived the Yobe State capital, Damaturu, on their way home to reunite with their families.

The girls left Abuja Sunday morning via a military airplane following their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The girls arrived Maiduguri airport at about 9 a.m. and were immediately conveyed in waiting vehicles amidst tight security to Damaturu by road.

They arrived Damaturu at noon from where they headed straight towards their hometown, Dapchi, about 101km from the capital.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that parents of the girls have gathered in Dapchi awaiting their daughters.

The 104 girls were freed last week, about a month after they were kidnapped from their secondary school in Dapchi. Five others died during the kidnap while the last girl, Leah Sharibu, remains with the Boko Haram who held on to her after she allegedly refused to denounce her Christian faith.

Details later...

Nigeria

Govt Confirms Ceasefire Talks With Boko Haram

The federal government has disclosed that it is in talks with the Islamist terror group, Boko Haram, on a possible… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.