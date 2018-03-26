25 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Okagbare Starts Season With New Record

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Glasgow/Facebook
Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria.
By Tunde Eludini

Top Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare-Ighoteguonor, has started the season with a bang.

She ran an impressive 22.04 seconds in her 200m race at the Wes Kittley Invitational Track & Field Meet at Abilene Christian University on Saturday.

If ratified, Okagbare's winning time will become the new African Record in the Women's 200m event.

The 200m African Women's record is hitherto held by another Nigerian, Mary Onyali, who ran a time of 22.07 in 1996 at a Meet held at Weltklasse Zürich.

Already, Okagbare's hubby, Igho Otegheri, an ex-footballer, is in a celebratory mood as he is elated with the heroics of his spouse few days to the commencement of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

On his Facebook page, he wrote: "Woah! what a glorious day... ... plz join me to celebrate this amazing woman, the queen of my heart as she powered on a blistering 22.04 today in the women's 200m in Abilene Texas, a new African record... What a perfect way to start the season, I am sooo proud of you honey... . God is indeed grateful and his praises will never cease from my lips... This great feat was achieved because you re God, and there is nothing too hard for you to do, the Lord that has started this good work in your life will surely perfect it in Jesus name... Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏Your best is yet to come... Congratulations once again # queen B#Queen of my heart# My priceless 😍😍😍😍😍#"

Okagbare won the sprint double at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

She would be expected to do same at the Gold Coast in Australia as she is top on the list of 37 athletes to represent Nigeria in the Track and Field events.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will take place from April 4 to April 15.

Nigeria

Govt Confirms Ceasefire Talks With Boko Haram

The federal government has disclosed that it is in talks with the Islamist terror group, Boko Haram, on a possible… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.