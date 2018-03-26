Nigeria: Super Eagles Train in London Ahead Serbia Clash

Super Eagles players who arrived London on Saturday after defeating Poland 1-0 in Wroclaw on Friday night trained at The Hive yesterday morning ahead of their second warm up game for the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Today's match at The Hive, Canons Park is scheduled to start at 8pm.

Just like Friday's opposition in Wroclaw, the three-time African champions will be up against another Russia 2018 World Cup -bound squad, but this time, with more playing personnel, following the arrival of strikers Junior Ajayi and Gabriel Okechukwu, and midfielder Mikel Agu.

Agu was called up owing to the inability of captain John Mikel Obi to travel from China to Europe for the international friendlies. Midfield workhorse Oghenekaro Etebo, though still nursing an injury, watched from the side lines as Eagles braved the chilly London weather for the first training.

The squad of 26 players and technical and backroom staff are staying at the Hotel Crowne Plaza Ealing.

Nigeria will hold a pre-match press conference at The Amber Suite of The Hive at 6pm today ahead of the clash with Serbia.

Victor Moses scored from the penalty after being clipped on his way to goal to give Nigeria victory over world number 6 Poland at Wroclaw's Stadion Miejski on Friday, affording the Super Eagles a splendid start to their FIFA World Cup build-up.

At the World Cup finals in Russia, Serbia will play five-time champions Brazil, Switzerland and Costa Rica in Group E, while the Eagles battle Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

Serbia is ranked 34 in the world by FIFA (18 places above Nigeria), but the Eagles have become accustomed to tearing apart paper ratings and bookmakers' odds, as they did in dismantling Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia in the African qualifying series.