The South African swimming team concluded the CANA Zone IV Swimming Championships in Malawi on Saturday with a great total of 55 medals (22 gold, 20 silver and 13 bronze) to claim second spot on the medal table behind Zambia.

Keagon Mnyaka (14) and Faiyaz Adams (14) were the gold and silver duo in the 200m individual medley, finishing in 2min 21.87sec and 2:22.25, respectively, with the bronze medal going to Mauritius' Victor Ah Yong in 2:23.06.

In the 15-16 age group 200m individual medley, there was no surprise as JP Seyffert celebrated his gold medal in 2:08.57, over 5sec ahead of teammate Rogan Shepherd in 2:15.43, while Shepherd also added the silver medal to his tally in the 200m butterfly, clocking 2:08.53.

Danielle Ontong (14) won her first individual medal in the 200m butterfly; a bronze with a time of 2:41.52.

Hannah Cromhout (13) scooped the silver in the 100m freestyle in 1:01.63, ahead of Seychelles' rival Therese Soukup in 1:01.95 and behind Zambia's Mia Phiri in 1:00.91, while in the 15-16 age group category, Chenay Date Line (16) also won silver in the freestyle, touching the wall in 1:01.79 and concluded the competition with a silver in the 200m individual medley in 2:36.13.

The SA girls continued to dominate the pool with Lize-Marie Davidson (14) walking away with the bronze medal in the 200m individual medley in 2:36.64, while the quartet of the bronze medalist, Cromhout, Ontong and Candice Clifton-Smith grabbed the gold in the 4 x 50m freestyle relay in 1:56.05.

In the men's 4 x 50m freestyle relay, the South African team of Adams, Mnyaka, Seyffert and Shepherd won the bronze in 1:42.59.

Zambia topped the medals table with 82 medals (26 gold, 27 silver and 29 bronze).

- Meanwhile, in Durban, Western Cape's Hannah Kiely and the talented youngsters of Mzansi continued to impress during the fourth day of the SA National Junior Age Group Championships, taking place at the Kings Park Aquatics Centre.

The 17-year old was fastest in the 50m freestyle, the 200m individual medley and the 50m backstroke, clocking 27.13, 2:22.49 and 30.73, respectively, to bring her total to four gold medals and one silver in four days of competition.

In the fast pace 50m freestyle, the winners in the boy's category were Enzo Nogueira (12) in 28.00, Namibia's Mikah Burger (13) in 26.16, Matthew Sates (14) in 24.72, Kobus Groenewald (15) in 24.22, Gawie Nortje (16) in 23.53 and Jandre Moll (17) in 23.88, while on the girls' side, the victors were Amy Muller (12) in 29.06, Veronique Rossouw (13) in 27.04, Aimee Canny (14) in 26.70, Olivia Nel (15) in 26.76 and Lindi Cillie (16) in 26.91.

Nogueira also won the bronze in the 200m individual medley in 2:30.51, while Sates claimed the silver in the medley race, clocking 2:10.66.

Fourteen-year-old Sates ended the fourth day of competition with a second silver medal in the 50m backstroke, touching the wall in 28.71, while Nel won her backstroke race to make it two silvers with a time of 30.03.

In the remaining 200m individual medley events, Kian Keylock (12), Pieter Coetzee (13), Ruan Breytenbach (15), Henju Duvenhage (16) and Louw Oberholzer (18) bagged the gold in 2:24.67, 2:20.10, 2:07.66, 2:06.19 and 2:08.88, respectively. Coetzee and Duvenhage won their second gold medals of the night in the 50m backstroke in 29.00 and 26.57, respectively.

In the girls' medley races, Michaela Dal Medico scooped the U12 gold in 2:33.69, Emma Kuhn bagged the 13-year-old category gold in 2:28.48, Sune Liebenberg topped the 14 year category in 2:22.17, Rebecca Meder (15) added another gold to her tally in 2:16.84 and Christin Mundell (16) clocked 2:18.90 in her respective age group event.

In her final event of the evening, Meder's time of 9:00.84 won her the silver in the 800m freestyle behind her sister, Abi Meder (17) in 8:56.86 and ahead of Jordan-Jenna Rolfe in 9:08.88, while in the 12-14 age group section, Hannah Robertson (13) was fastest in 9:16.86, over 11sec ahead of Trinity Hearne (14) in 9:28.99 and Lize Coetzee (13) in 9:34.07.

In the long-distance 1500m freestyle, Ethan du Preez celebrated a well-deserved win in 16:19.07, just over 20sec ahead of Zander Landman in 16:39.38 and Joshua Ashley in 16:46.25, while in the 15-18 category, James Freeman, Aryan Makhija and Breytenbach made up the medal podium in 15:47.71, 15:52.06 and 16:01.00, respectively.

The SA National Junior Age Group Championships will conclude on Sunday with the finals beginning at 5pm.