26 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 18 Passengers Escape Death, As 200 Cows Overrun Owo-Benin Expressway

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dayo Johnson

Eighteen passengers in a commercial bus escaped death by whiskers yesterday as about 200 cows ran across Owo-Benin expressway in Ondo State, leaving many of the passengers with injuries.

Vanguard gathered that the commercial bus, marked KPA 77LG, was coming from Lagos State and heading to Owo in the state. Eyewitness said the crash occurred close to Uso town.

According to the eyewitness, "despite efforts by the driver to avoid the cows, two of them hit the bus.

"Immediately the accident happened, the herdsmen spoke to the other cows and they escaped into the bush."

A dead cow was seen at the scene of the accident, while the wounded passengers were rushed to the hospital.

One of the victims, Grace Ajayi, said: "We were just saved by grace from the hands of these wicked herdsmen. It all happened with lightning speed. It was God who actually took control of the situation."

Some policemen rushed to the scene and cleared the expressway, while those injured were taken to the hospital.

The state Police image maker, Femi Joseph, could not be reached last night for comment.

Nigeria

Govt Confirms Ceasefire Talks With Boko Haram

The federal government has disclosed that it is in talks with the Islamist terror group, Boko Haram, on a possible… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.