25 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Media Minister Closes Journalists Training Course

Luanda — Angola's Media minister João Melo Saturday chaired the closing ceremony of the first phase for training of journalists, started February 24 this year.

The ceremony, held at Luanda's Journalist Training Centre (CEFOJOR), approached the way in which Africa and the world are portrayed in the Angolan Media.

Addressed the ceremony University professor Bubakar Keita, and the Writer and Anthropologist Arlindo Barbeitos.

Speaking at closing session, the Media minister, João Melo, spoke of the need for permanent training of journalists to improve their performance.

"The battle for reliable Media obviously entails strict compliance with the Government's commitment to provide citizens with plural, diversified and open information to all sectors of society, as well as stimulate the contradictory debate, "the official said.

The initiative, which has also had the participation of the minister and Secretary of State for Social Communication, João Melo and Celso Malavoloneke, respectively, will resume in the coming months.

