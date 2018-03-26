26 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 180 Benefit From N-Delta Ministry Empowerment Scheme in C-River

By Emma Una

Calabar — Mr Menz Ikpeme, governorship candidate of Action Congress in the 2011 elections and Mr Patrick Ita, former member of Cross River State House of Assembly, were among the 180 beneficiaries of the empowerment scheme of Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in Cross River State.

Many prominent personalities, including former councillors, university teachers, pastors, housewives, grandmothers and unemployed graduates, weekend, queued to collect cheques of N500,000 each at the end of a month training in poultry and fishery production, preservation and marketing organised by the ministry in Calabar.

Professor Cladius Daramola, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, who was represented by Dr Laura Braide at the training programme, said: "It is my greatest hope that you will contribute your quota with what you have received to create wealth and not marry new wives or pay house rent with it because we, as a government, will not rest until everybody in Niger Delta is adequately provided for.

"During the training, you were exposed to poultry, fishery and livestock farming and with the quality of knowledge you received with the starter package, you have been equipped to start your own business."

