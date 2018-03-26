Luanda — Angola's senior men's soccer team finished third in the four-nation tournament, after defeating Zimbabwe on penalties 4-2, following 2-2 draw in full time, in a match played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia on Saturday afternoon.

The score was 1-1 at the half-time between Angola and Zimbabwe.

In the full time, Djalma and Yano sored for Palancas Negras, while Amidu and Chawapiwa netted for Zimbabwe.

South Africa beat in the final Zambia 2-2 on Saturday afternoon, thus winning the tournament.