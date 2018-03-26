25 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Occupy 4th Position in African Zone Iv Tournament

Luanda — The Angolan national swimming team ranked fourth in zone IV of Africa tournament, played from 21 to 24 march in Malawi, with 22 medals, 12 of them Gold, 8 of silver and two of bronze, Angop learnt from na official source.

With the participation of 13 countries, zone IV was won by Zambia with 82 medals (26 gold, 27 silver and 29 bronze), followed by South Africa with 55 medals (22 gold, 20 silver and 13 medals bronze) and Mauritius (53), 19 gold, 20 silver and 14 bronze, according to the site of the Angolan Swimming Federation (FAN).

The athletes Daniel Francisco, Francisco Teixeira, Filipe Freitas, Tiago Zocolo, Osvaldo Zocolo, Gilberto Silva, Hélio Taborda, Catarina Sousa and Bárbara Baldaia represented the national team in the event.

