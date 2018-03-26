Photo: John Batanudde/Daily Monitor

Coach Sebastien Desabre shakes hands with Bevis Mugabi at full time.

Kampala — In sport, and life generally you can only deal with what is in front of you.

And when that is Sao Tome and Principe, ranked 179 by Fifa - a massive 101 places below Uganda - you have no excuse but to decisively deal with the issue.

Uganda's 3-1 scoreline on Saturday suggested the Cranes did just enough against a small island nation of under 80,000 people, only twice the population of Fort Portal.

Joseph Ochaya, Murshid Juuko and Abraham Ndugwa netted for Uganda while Jose Varela scored for Sao Tome.

Yet, bar the first half, where the Cranes fairly controlled this friendly game at a near-empty Namboole (appropriately under 10,000 people attended in the 42,000 stadium), coach Sebastien Desabre's dream of free flowing football will indeed require some patience.

"Our first target was to win," said the Frenchman, who was recording his first victory in six matches in charge of Uganda.

Three of those were at Chan in Morocco, where he had barely got to know the players after taking over last December. He lost two and drew one.

"We also wanted to assess the fitness of players. We controlled the game especially in the first half.

"The second half was difficult for us. We are trying out several combinations.

Beautiful opener

"After the first game you can't make judgement. We shall look at more players against Malawi and see.

"We created a lot of chances, we can improve on the finishing."

But when Uganda scored, they did so beautifully.

Debutant Bevis Mugabi of Yeovil Town, Denis Onyango in goal, Nicholas Wadada, Murshid Juuko and Godfrey Walusimbi were untroubled for majority of the game.

Mugabi, who showed early nerves - perhaps borne of home pressure - by hastily launching long balls, hardly redirected traffic to the solid Hassan Wasswa and Godfrey Kizito in the middle or across the other end.

But the 22-year-old defender, towering at 6 ft 2.5, soon grew into the game, one of his searching balls calmly killed by Emmanuel Okwi's right boot.

Okwi laid it on for Milton Karisa, who cut back for Wadada, the defender's quickly whipped-in cross evading Sao Tome backline to be met on the volley by Ochaya's rasping left drive, beating Al Migida Aldair into the roof on 20 minutes.

Juuko then headed in the second off an Ochaya corner for a 2-0 half time lead before a sweeping move after the break saw some of the best game reading by possibly the future of the Cranes attack.

Yunus Sentamu had replaced Okwi, the striker receiving the ball near the 18-yard box.

Masavu's Abraham Ndugwa, who had replaced the uninspiring Kizito Luwagga, signalled for the pass and made a clever run behind Sao Tome defence, which was left frozen by Sentamu's splitting ball, to round the keeper on the striker's debut eight minutes from time.

The visitors, who enjoyed good spells in the second half despite not having enough time to prepare after arriving in the country on the morning of match day, had something to take home when Varela beat Onyango from close range late on.