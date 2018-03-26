Angola: President's Aide Highlights Battle of Cuito Cuanavale

Menongue — The minister of State and Chief of Security Affairs of President of Republic Pedro Sebastião Friday stressed the battle of Cuito Cuanavale - the largest military confrontation of the 20th century in southern African region.

This was during a ceremony that marked the 30th anniversary of the said Battle, celebrated on Friday, March 23rd, held in Cuito Cuanavale, south-east Cuando Cubango province.

In his address, Pedro Sebastião said that the Battle shaped the future of Angola and that of the Southern Africa.

"With determination, courage and bravery by the fighters from the then People's Armed Forces for Liberation of Angola (FAPLA) supported by Cuban internationalists, it was possible to defeat the South African army and the apartheid regime.

In turn, the Secretary of State for National Defence, Gaspar Rufino, described the date as an event that marked the final victory of the Angolan people, who fought for several centuries for their sovereignty and independence.

General Pedro Neto said the date changed the country's history.

The Battle of Cuito Cuanavale in 1987-88 was a crucial event of the Angolan Civil War.

It engaged the Cuban-backed People's Armed Forces of Liberation of Angola (FAPLA) on one side, and the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) with help of the South African Defence Force (SADF) on the other side.