25 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President's Aide Highlights Battle of Cuito Cuanavale

Tagged:

Related Topics

Menongue — The minister of State and Chief of Security Affairs of President of Republic Pedro Sebastião Friday stressed the battle of Cuito Cuanavale - the largest military confrontation of the 20th century in southern African region.

This was during a ceremony that marked the 30th anniversary of the said Battle, celebrated on Friday, March 23rd, held in Cuito Cuanavale, south-east Cuando Cubango province.

In his address, Pedro Sebastião said that the Battle shaped the future of Angola and that of the Southern Africa.

"With determination, courage and bravery by the fighters from the then People's Armed Forces for Liberation of Angola (FAPLA) supported by Cuban internationalists, it was possible to defeat the South African army and the apartheid regime.

In turn, the Secretary of State for National Defence, Gaspar Rufino, described the date as an event that marked the final victory of the Angolan people, who fought for several centuries for their sovereignty and independence.

General Pedro Neto said the date changed the country's history.

The Battle of Cuito Cuanavale in 1987-88 was a crucial event of the Angolan Civil War.

It engaged the Cuban-backed People's Armed Forces of Liberation of Angola (FAPLA) on one side, and the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) with help of the South African Defence Force (SADF) on the other side.

Angola

Media Minister Closes Journalists Training Course

Angola's Media minister João Melo Saturday chaired the closing ceremony of the first phase for training of… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.