Kham Kirk Karekaho Karegyesa

He was a king without a kingdom and a prince without a monarchy but still he diligently served his people and will be hailed as a kingmaker.

Kham Kirk Karekaho Karegyesa will be remembered as one of the people who agitated for the full independence of Uganda, the establishment of ranching and formation of the wildlife department (now Uganda Wildlife Authority).

He introduced the Uganda Dairy Corporation, started Makobore High School Kinyasaano, and Kinyasano Girls High school, and founded Kambuga, Nyakibare and Kisizi hospitals, among others.

What others say about him

This is the legacy Karegyesa has to his name. Born September in 1924 to Edward Suleman Karegyesa, the chief of Rujumbura (now Kanungu and Rukungiri districts), he served both as a cultural leader and politician.

Many people in Rukungiri will remember him for the key development projects and sacrifices he made towards the growth of the area.

"He has been a true symbol of unity and an adviser to many, both the church and politicians; he has been an icon of development, spearheading creation of several schools, health units and churches. We shall miss his counsel as church and I know the politicians will miss him much more," said Bishop Benon Magezi of North Kigezi Diocese.

The former deputy minister of Animal Industry in the Apolo Milton Obote II government, died aged 94 on Tuesday at his home in Nyakagyeme in Rukungiri District, after battling diabetes and hypertension.

His personality

Preaching during the requiem mass at Emmanuel Cathedral Kinyasaano, Bishop Magezi described Karegyesa as a remarkable Member of Parliament who debated on matters of national importance.

"At his home, the house was full of Hansards, when you read them you know that the MPs of the days had value, now when you watch Parliament, you wonder if such Hansards still exist, someone comes on the floor of Parliament and abuses another, are those things captured in the Hansards too? These people [Karegyesa] made even what we are reaping today, what they discussed then is what the country is moving on with," he said.

Though born to the ruling traditional class, Karegyesa mixed well with people of lower class, a reason he was elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1958, serving up to 1971. Between 1980 and 1985, he served as minister of Defence in the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) government.

"My father was a principal private secretary to the king Karegyesa, because we stayed together he liked me and gave me anything I wanted. He initiated me to politics and he became my friend until his death. He was so friendly and prayerful that he never regarded his status or anything in life but people," Mr John Rwabureingwa, the Rukungiri District Uganda Peoples Congress chairperson, said.

The district chairperson, Mr Charles Adrewson Katebire, said he will be greatly missed as a unique person who never thought of retiring to the city, but came back to the village and started various developments projects.

Projects

"He is the one who introduced exotic cattle to this area and would give out his bulls for crossbreeding. He retired peacefully and never needed security despite serving in a messy government prior. He never hurt anyone," Mr Katebire said.

The Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner, Mr Martin Mugabe, says Karegyesa needs to be emulated for his incorruptible ways.

"Leaders of today need to learn from him of how one can be in power without stealing from government, not segregating people. This is what he did," Mr Mugabe said.

Trained in veterinary medicine, Karegyesa became a role model in cattle keeping, making his farm a learning area for everyone. He is survived by a wife, Deborah Muhumuza Karekaho, and eight children.

His service

He first served as a veterinary officer for Bwongyera Sub-county under Mr Edward Kataha, father to Ms Janet Museveni until 1959 when joined the Legislative assembly in pre independent Uganda.

In 1980, he won the Rujumbura County MP seat served until1985.

