25 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Unknown Assailants Kidnap Priest's Children

By Simon Peter Emwamu

Two children belonging to the Reverend of Church of Uganda, Soroti Diocese, have been kidnapped by unidentified people from their home in one of the suburbs of Soroti municipality.

According to the father, Rev Paul Ariko, also a lecturer at Soroti Theological School under Soroti Diocese, the attackers (seven in number) occupying vehicle registration number UAR 72B drove inside his compound at Asinge cell in Madera parish and grabbed the children before driving off at a breakneck speed.

The incident happened on Saturday when the father (Rev Ariko) was attending to his orange orchard.

"I threw down the pump, made an alarm as they drove off with my children, I ran to the area LC1 chairman to report before running to police," he explained.

Rev Ariko said the girls taken are; Ruth Shalom Achero, 6, and Shama Aminat, 4.

"I have not received any call from the kidnappers of my children demanding for any money," he told Daily Monitor.

Mr Ariko who is a single parent of the two children, says he has been balancing between his priestly works and attending to his daughters.

The Asinge cell LC1 chairman, Francis Etengu, told Daily Monitor that it is something shocking since it is his first time to hear it in his village.

"I have advised him to reach out to police for help. This is a case that should involve security, we don't know the intentions of the assailants in whose hands the kids are," Mr Etengu said.

The East Kyoga police spokesperson, Mr Micheal Odongo, said he needed to first have a briefing from the investigating officers at Central Police Station before he could give a comment to the media.

