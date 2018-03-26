Uganda: Fresh Dairy Milk Products Not Contaminated - Ministry

Kampala — The Ministry of Health has denied claims that they found hazardous chemicals in the Fresh Dairy Milk and its products.

Last week, social media was awash with claims that the ministry had in its investigations found out that Fresh Dairy products contained the hazardous chemicals used to preserve dead bodies.

However, the ministry has described the allegations as baseless and malicious rumours, saying none of its official has made such a statement.

"There is a social media message going around, purportedly from the Minister of Health regarding Fresh Dairy milk. I wish to categorically state that I have not made such a statement and neither have I discussed any dairy product with any media personnel, reporter or writer," said Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the minister for Health, in a Friday statement .

She said the message is malicious and only aimed at destroying someone's businesses.

"The one who generated that message did not do so in good faith. And unfortunately his or her statement affects the lives of the people of Uganda as well as trade both internally and for export purposes. Such a person is a danger to society and must stop his/ her alarmist acts," Dr Aceng added.

The messages that circulated on different social media platforms, including WhatsApp, indicated that the minister for Health had found the chemical, sodium metabisulphite, in Fresh Dairy Milk products. The message suggested that the minister urged Ugandans to stop taking the products until further investigations are done.

Protocol

However, the minister says the duty of informing the public about milk and its quality lies with the Dairy Development Authority under the guidance of Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

Ms Vivian Serwanja, the ministry's public relations officer, warned that the individuals involved shall be dealt with accordingly.

"The Ministry of Health, therefore, calls upon the general public to disregard the rumour and always refrain from spreading malicious propaganda," she said.

In January, several butchers were charged in court for spraying meat with chemicals to preserve it for longer days. Several media outlets reported the chemicals to be formalin, which is used in preserving and embalming dead bodies. The revelations led to losses in business for many butcheries, with some reducing the price of meat to woo back customers.