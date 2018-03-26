Rakai — Seven more people have been killed by unknown assailants in a space of one month in greater Masaka despite security agencies stepping up joint operations in the region.

This has raised fresh concerns among residents who are now blaming the army and police for failing to curb the persistent criminal acts.

The recent incident happened on the night of March 22 when Gerald Kizza and Kileo Sseremba were hacked to death at their home in Lwankoni Village, Kalisizo Sub-county, Rakai District.

A day earlier, Peter Mugera had been strangled and his body dropped near Stalling Rest Point Guest House in Kyotera Town while another unidentified body with cuts had been discovered in Katengo Village, Kyotera District.

At the beginning of this month, residents of Nteete Village, Lwebitakuli Sub-county in Sembabule District, awoke to the news of the death of Scovia Kemirembe, who was shot dead at their shop by two armed robbers. She was killed with her employee, Raphael Walugembe

On the night of March 6, armed robbers fired bullets in the air at Buyaga Village in Kyanamukaaka Sub-county, Masaka District, to scare off residents as they robbed three shops.

"More than Shs4 million was collected from three shops at a time when most of the attendants were balancing their books of accounts to close," says Mr Robert Tumwesige, the sub-county deputy speaker.

Mr Latiff Zaake, the regional police commander, also reveals that on the same night, two unidentified armed robbers shot Winnie Nabatanzi in the leg while at her shop in Kalisizo, before attacking Rwamatama, Buyojwa and Kyakatamara villages in Kacheera, Rakai District, where they killed Ibrahim Kabusi, 44, whom they suspected of having a lot of money.

"The same robbers took at gun point Shs400,000 from Komugisha at her shop, injured Sylvester Biryabarema, 60, at Nicholas Tumwesigye's bar, before taking another Shs1m from the safe," Mr Zaake says.

On March 3, in Kirimiro Village near Mutukula border post, three men with machetes attacked Samuel Ahimbisibwe and robbed him of Shs40m and a motorcycle.

Ms Maurice Niyonzima, the officer-in-charge of Mutukula Police Station, says they intercepted one of the robbers on Kakuuto-Kyotera Bridge and recovered the stolen items. Since last year, unknown assailants have terrorised residents in Bukomansimbi, Kalungu, Masaka, Sembabule, Lwengo and Kyotera districts. In some cases, the thugs have made away with property and money and in others, they have taken lives.

The murders have been associated with theft, sorcery, family disputes, subversive activities and revenge killings.

Mr Lameck Kigozi, the regional police spokesperson, says they have since stepped up their operations to apprehend the killers.

"We have come up with various measures to end crime in the region which we cannot reveal now since it can sabotage our plans but we shall be updating residents on every development," he explains.

Mr Kigozi adds that so far, they have recovered four guns said to have been used in committing the acts.

Mr Asuman Mugenyi, the police director of operations, says some of the criminals stole guns from police officers in the region, which they are using to wreak havoc.

Mr Asan Kasingye, the police chief political commissar, also says they will increase the number of police officers at every sub-county to 20 and also provide at least five motorcycles to boost patrols as well as boost crime investigations and intelligence.

"We are looking at increasing the work force by providing 20 police officers per sub-county, initiate a call centre for people to call in 24/7, designated with two operators and avail contact numbers of to residents in the specific sub-counties in Greater Masaka. Since we already have all the necessary resources, a lot is going to be implemented in a shortest period of time," Mr Kasingye says.

He adds that they will also boost security using the neighborhood watch (Mayumba kkumi) through empowering foot patrols by residents.