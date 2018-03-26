25 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chadema Mourns Founder, Veteran Politician Kimesera

By Louis Kolumbia

Chadema founder and veteran politician, Mr Victor Kimesera has died at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was receiving treatment.

A statement issued by Chadema and signed by national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe on Sunday, March 25, says Mr Kimesera died on Saturday night, March 24.

"Chadema has been shocked by reports of his death. He was our party's important pillar in advocating its prosperity. He was at the centre of our struggles since party was founded," reads a statement.

"Mzee Kimesera alias 'VPK' as we used to call him, has departed from us at the time when his contribution was greatly needed; given our current political climate," reads another part of the statement.

According to him, Mr Kimesera will be remembered for his dedication in advocating justice, democracy and development for the nation; and specifically to the Kiteto Constituency in Manyara Region.

He said the office of the secretary general was collaborating with members of the deceased's family in coordinating his funeral. He said details of his burial would be communicated later.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements are ongoing at the deceased's home at Oporoto Street, House Number 52, in Mwananyamala behind Vodacom headquarters close to the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF) offices; along the Morocco-Mwenge Road.

