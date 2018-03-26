Nigeria: Don't Sabotage Efforts to End Insurgency - Govt Urges Media, Politician

The Federal Government has admonished the media and politicians not to sabotage the ongoing efforts to end the insurgency and secure the release of the remaining Chibok and Dapchi girls.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the admonition at a press briefing in Lagos on Sunday

He was reacting to the fake news making the rounds concerning one Sgt. David Bako, who claimed he was part of alleged conspiracy by Government to abduct the Dapchi girls.

Mohammed, who said the news was fake, appealed to the media to be more careful in disseminating materials that could serve no other purpose than to sabotage efforts of the government.

The minister said "there is no such soldier in the Nigerian Army" and appealed for non-partisanship on the issue of security.

"This is a classic example of what I have just said: Disinformation and fake news! I can tell you categorically that this David Bako is fake.

"The intention of those behind the disinformation and fake news is to cause disaffection between Christians and Muslims, and between Southerners and Northerners,"

"We all have to be safe and alive before we can even belong to any political party. And whether you are in government or in opposition, Nigeria belongs to all of us."

He reiterated that naysayers were growing more desperate and would stop at nothing, including disinformation and fake news, to muddle the waters.

The minister said theAdministration's success in seeking an early release of the Dapchi girls had ruffled many feathers and upturned a lot of plans by naysayers.

"They have not been able to sleep since the girls came back.

"Their campaign to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari is fuelling their desperation.

"Nigerians should prepare to see more avalanche of disinformation and fake news. But they should not lend any credibility to such reports.

"They belong to the trash can!," he said. (NAN)