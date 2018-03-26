Zimbabwe: Don't Expect Miracles - Govt

Zanu-PF is certain of victory in the forthcoming harmonised elections and will deliver on key electoral promises under the new dispensation although people must not expect miracles, Acting President Cde Kembo Mohadi has said. He said the elections would be conducted in a free and peaceful environment.

Cde Mohadi said a credible election was key to attracting international investment that would unlock the country's abundant potenial. He said Zimbabweans should give the new dispensation under President Mnangagwa a chance to display its capabilities, and not expect miracles in just three months.

Acting President Mohadi was addressing Zanu-PF members during a national cell verification meeting in Epworth, Harare, yesterday. He exhorted party supporters to ignore provocation by members of other parties who wanted to discredit the elections because they knew they would lose.