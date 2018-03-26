26 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Don't Expect Miracles - Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tendai Mugabe

Zanu-PF is certain of victory in the forthcoming harmonised elections and will deliver on key electoral promises under the new dispensation although people must not expect miracles, Acting President Cde Kembo Mohadi has said. He said the elections would be conducted in a free and peaceful environment.

Cde Mohadi said a credible election was key to attracting international investment that would unlock the country's abundant potenial. He said Zimbabweans should give the new dispensation under President Mnangagwa a chance to display its capabilities, and not expect miracles in just three months.

Acting President Mohadi was addressing Zanu-PF members during a national cell verification meeting in Epworth, Harare, yesterday. He exhorted party supporters to ignore provocation by members of other parties who wanted to discredit the elections because they knew they would lose.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Must Be Open to Public Scrutiny - Opposition

MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa wants to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa over what he says are the Zanu PF front-man's… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.