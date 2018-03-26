Nigeria: Dapchi Parents Reunite With Daughters

Damaturu — The 107 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College Dapchi who recently regained their freedom reunited with their families yesterday.

The Yobe State Commissioner of Information, Mala Musti, received the girls from the federal government team led by Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

The reunion with parents took place at the school premises in Dapchi. In his brief massage to the parents, Bukar Abba Ibrahim congratulated the parents, saying, "What happened should not deter you from sending your children back to school. As Muslims, we should consider it as an act of God, and with prayers, God has returned them to us safely."

The state governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, who was represented by the Commissioner of Information, Mala Musti, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping to his words of reuniting the children with their parents.

It was a joyful mood in the school and Dapchi town as residents, parents and other well-wishers stood on the streets and the school gate to have a glimpse of the girls for the first time after being released from captivity.

One of the parents, Mai-sale Gadina, said, "The sad days have been washed away today. But, we want government to know that adequate security measures must be taken before we can return our children to school."

A member representing Bursari/Gaidam/Yunusari federal constituency, Goni Bukar Lawan, was among the federal government delegation.