Nigeria: Eagles Get Set in London for Serbia Friendly

The Super Eagles, following their arrival on Saturday in London from Poland for tomorrow's friendly with Serbia at The Hive pitch, trained at the same venue for the match.

Just like Friday's opposition in Wroclaw, where they won 1-0 against hosts Poland, the three-time African champions are up against another Russia 2018 World Cup-bound squad.

But this time around, the squad has more playing personnel, following the arrival of strikers Junior Ajayi and Gabriel Okechukwu, and midfielder Mikel Agu.

Agu was called up owing to the inability of captain Mikel Obi to travel from China.

However, according to a report by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), attacking midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, who is nursing an injury, watched the morning training from the sidelines.

The squad of 26 players and technical and backroom staff are staying at the Hotel Crowne Plaza Ealing.

Following yesterday's morning training session, Nigeria will hold a pre-match press conference at The Amber Suite of The Hive on Monday evening.

Serbia will at the World Cup finals in Russia face Brazil, Switzerland and Costa Rica in Group E.

On the other hand, the Eagles will take on Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

Serbia are ranked 34 in the world by FIFA, 18 places above Nigeria.

Tuesday's match starts at 8 p.m.