26 March 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Eagles Get Set in London for Serbia Friendly

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Super Eagles, following their arrival on Saturday in London from Poland for tomorrow's friendly with Serbia at The Hive pitch, trained at the same venue for the match.

Just like Friday's opposition in Wroclaw, where they won 1-0 against hosts Poland, the three-time African champions are up against another Russia 2018 World Cup-bound squad.

But this time around, the squad has more playing personnel, following the arrival of strikers Junior Ajayi and Gabriel Okechukwu, and midfielder Mikel Agu.

Agu was called up owing to the inability of captain Mikel Obi to travel from China.

However, according to a report by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), attacking midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, who is nursing an injury, watched the morning training from the sidelines.

The squad of 26 players and technical and backroom staff are staying at the Hotel Crowne Plaza Ealing.

Following yesterday's morning training session, Nigeria will hold a pre-match press conference at The Amber Suite of The Hive on Monday evening.

Serbia will at the World Cup finals in Russia face Brazil, Switzerland and Costa Rica in Group E.

On the other hand, the Eagles will take on Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

Serbia are ranked 34 in the world by FIFA, 18 places above Nigeria.

Tuesday's match starts at 8 p.m.

Nigeria

Govt Confirms Ceasefire Talks With Boko Haram

The federal government has disclosed that it is in talks with the Islamist terror group, Boko Haram, on a possible… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.