25 March 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Ta Malengamzoma Laid to Rest

By Chimwemwe Mwale

Nkhata Bay — Traditional Authority (TA) Malengamzoma was Saturday laid to rest at her Chituka headquarters in Nkhata Bay District.

The TA, real name, Olivia Nicy Manda, died in her sleep on the night of Tuesday at the age of 92 after serving for 43 years.

Senior Chief Mkumbira described late Malengamzoma as courageous and hardworking.

"She was very courageous despite being a woman. Malengamzoma was the only female chief here and the whole northern region. We were very lucky in Nkhata Bay to have a female chief," he said.

Nkhata Bay District Commissioner, Rodney Simwaka said Malengamzoma was a good chief and hailed her for being development oriented.

Director of Chiefs in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Charles Thombozi asked the family of Malengamzoma to choose the next chief in a peaceful manner.

"People quarrel a lot nowadays when they want to choose the next chief. Government is asking the family to follow the right procedures and choose the next chief in a peaceful way.

"I hope three months from now, the next chief will be known and it's my plea that the next chief should even inherit the behaviour of our late Malengamzoma," he said.

Manda was officially installed as TA on 30 October, 1976.

