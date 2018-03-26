South Africa: On Dishonest and Dishonourable Cricket Cheats

opinion

It is time to introduce no-nonsense disciplinary measures for badly behaved cricketers, or we will watch the game suffer more than it already has.

Allow me to start with the conclusion.

First: The Australian cricket team's "Leadership Group" that planned and executed the plot to tamper with the cricket ball at Newlands on Day Three of the Test match against South Africa should be named, shamed, obliged to each give an unequivocal, public apology, fined their entire match fee and sent home.

None of this bullshit of I was in the wrong place at the wrong time or I'm embarrassed that I was caught but should remain the captain of this morally bankrupt team.

Second: The wickets of those taken with the tampered ball should be set aside and they should be allowed to resume their innings, much as would have been the case if the bowler had bowled a no-ball as, in both cases, the bowler breached the rules of the game and, in the second case, knowingly and intentionally.

Third: Alternatively, the Australians should be obliged to forfeit the game. This was a deliberate, premeditated, conscious attempt by them to win the game by foul means, not a...