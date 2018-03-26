A Harare man was last week fined $100 for forging a Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) O-Level certificate in a bid to get a promotion.

Alton Mutsinzwa (40) was seeking promotion from transport supervisor to transport manager by his employer, DSTV Air and Sea Freight Forwarding Company.

Mutsinzwa appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande for forging the certificate and pleaded guilty.

If he fails to pay the $100 fine he will spend 30 days in prison.

Mutsinzwa was hired by DSTV Air in 2015.

In 2018, he was asked by his supervisor, Mr Peter Kazingiri, to submit his Ordinary Level certificate because his position required someone with five O-Levels.

Mutsinzwa then forged his O-Level results and lied that he had six subjects. He presented the certificate to Kazingiri.

Kazingiri analysed the certificate and suspected that it was fake.

He sent the document to Zimsec for verification and it was discovered that the certificate was forged.