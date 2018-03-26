26 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Fined for Forging Zimsec Certificate

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

A Harare man was last week fined $100 for forging a Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) O-Level certificate in a bid to get a promotion.

Alton Mutsinzwa (40) was seeking promotion from transport supervisor to transport manager by his employer, DSTV Air and Sea Freight Forwarding Company.

Mutsinzwa appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande for forging the certificate and pleaded guilty.

If he fails to pay the $100 fine he will spend 30 days in prison.

Mutsinzwa was hired by DSTV Air in 2015.

In 2018, he was asked by his supervisor, Mr Peter Kazingiri, to submit his Ordinary Level certificate because his position required someone with five O-Levels.

Mutsinzwa then forged his O-Level results and lied that he had six subjects. He presented the certificate to Kazingiri.

Kazingiri analysed the certificate and suspected that it was fake.

He sent the document to Zimsec for verification and it was discovered that the certificate was forged.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa Must Be Open to Public Scrutiny - Opposition

MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa wants to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa over what he says are the Zanu PF front-man's… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.