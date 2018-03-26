26 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Boroh - Ijaw Leaders Give Avengers, Others 4 Days to Withdraw Ultimatum to Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Perez Brisibe

Ughelli — Leaders of Niger Delta, yesterday, gave members of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, and other militant groups in the region a four-day ultimatum to withdraw their 30-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to reinstate the sacked chairman of Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (retd).

The leaders also dissociated themselves from the ultimatum by the militant groups, saying: "They (Avengers) do not have the mandate to speak on behalf of the people of Niger Delta."

Speaking on behalf of the leaders at Ughelli, Delta State, co-convener of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Mike Loyibo, described the ultimatum by the groups as an insult to leaders of the region, adding: "They do not have the mandate of the leaders of the region to do what they did and that is an insult to us as leaders.

"It is not in the best interest of Niger Delta for them to resume attacks because we have gone past that era. What we should do is to engage government to discuss the issues and we are already talking and are satisfied even though we are not too pleased with their response to the issues of the region.

"They should withdraw their ultimatum in the next four days because they do not have the mandate of the leaders of the region to do what they did. The President has power to hire and fire.

"The idea is to plead with them to withdraw and warn them that next time, they do not issue threats without clearance from us as leaders of the region as we were not consulted, neither were we hinted, hence the government should disregard the ultimatum."

Nigeria

Govt Confirms Ceasefire Talks With Boko Haram

The federal government has disclosed that it is in talks with the Islamist terror group, Boko Haram, on a possible… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.