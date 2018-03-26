Nigeria: Boroh - Ijaw Leaders Give Avengers, Others 4 Days to Withdraw Ultimatum to Govt

Ughelli — Leaders of Niger Delta, yesterday, gave members of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, and other militant groups in the region a four-day ultimatum to withdraw their 30-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to reinstate the sacked chairman of Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (retd).

The leaders also dissociated themselves from the ultimatum by the militant groups, saying: "They (Avengers) do not have the mandate to speak on behalf of the people of Niger Delta."

Speaking on behalf of the leaders at Ughelli, Delta State, co-convener of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Mike Loyibo, described the ultimatum by the groups as an insult to leaders of the region, adding: "They do not have the mandate of the leaders of the region to do what they did and that is an insult to us as leaders.

"It is not in the best interest of Niger Delta for them to resume attacks because we have gone past that era. What we should do is to engage government to discuss the issues and we are already talking and are satisfied even though we are not too pleased with their response to the issues of the region.

"They should withdraw their ultimatum in the next four days because they do not have the mandate of the leaders of the region to do what they did. The President has power to hire and fire.

"The idea is to plead with them to withdraw and warn them that next time, they do not issue threats without clearance from us as leaders of the region as we were not consulted, neither were we hinted, hence the government should disregard the ultimatum."