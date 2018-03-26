Zimbabwe: 10,000 Women Screened for Cancer

More than 10 000 Zimbabwean women have recently undergone cervical cancer screening, with plans underway to help more vulnerable women to undergo check-up for the deadly non-communicable disease.

President Mnangagwa revealed this on Saturday at the burial of his nephew, Garikai, who died in a road traffic accident near Nyika Growth Point, Masvingo, last week

The President paid tribute to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, whose charity organisation, Angels of Hope Foundation, is spearheading the cervical cancer screening programme countrywide.