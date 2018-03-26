Nigeria: Footballer Iwobi Dreams to Be Better Than Okocha

Super Eagles and Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi has said that he wants to do better than his uncle and former Captain of the team, Austin Okocha.

Iwobi was first called to the Super Eagles by the previous coach Sunday Oliseh even before he made his League debut at Arsenal back in 2015. "I feel very honoured and proud to be playing for Nigeria", said Iwobi adding, "I have always wanted to play for Nigeria and I enjoy each minute we gather and when we play."

Iwobi was one of the most sought after for press interviews at the Radisson Blu hotel camp of the team.

He said being related to JJ Okocha is not a burden or a huge pressure for him.

"No pressure at all. He is an inspiration and is always talking to me and giving me advice" Iwobi said with that smile that is almost a permanent fixture on his face off the pitch. "I want to do better than him in a way that will make him proud of me".

The current Super Eagles might not be as flamboyant as the ones Okocha played in but in November of last year they put up a swashbuckling performance to come from behind to beat Argentina 4-2 in a friendly. Iwobi got two goals that night. His second was the stuff of dreams.

"We would be going there to do better than previous Nigerian teams have done and that includes possibly winning the world cup". He said he wants to do better than his very famous uncle Austin Jay Jay Okocha.