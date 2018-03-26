Nigeria: EPL Rates Ndidi Better Than Kante in Tackles

The Premier League has acknowledged that Nigeria's own Wilfred Ndidi has won the most tackles in the English topflight so far this season.

The Leicester City number twenty five has racked up 80 successful tackles to place first ahead of Everton defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye and the player he replaced at the Foxes, N'Golo Kante who has won 60 tackles.

In January 2017, Ndidi joined Leicester City from Racing Genk on a five-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, believed to in the region of 17 million euros if performance-related incentives are not included in the mix.

The 21-year-old is having a banner season, starting and completing all the matches played by the Foxes in the Premier League, apart from the 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in which he was sent off on the hour mark.

He's also important to the Nigerian national team and has been tipped to to star at the 2018 World Cup; the destroyer has gone the distance in Nigeria's last seven games, including the 1-0 win vs Poland three days ago.

Ndidi is rumoured to be on the radar of Liverpool ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.